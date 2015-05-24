Ramsey calls for patience in QPR rebuild

QPR boss Chris Ramsey has called on the club's fans to show patience as they attempt to rebuild following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Londoners' fate was sealed long before their crushing 5-1 final-day defeat to Leicester City on Sunday, leaving Ramsey – who was handed a three-year contract at the club earlier in the week – with much to ponder as his side face up to life in the Championship.

Goals from Jamie Vardy, Marc Albrighton, Leonardo Ulloa, Esteban Cambiasso and Andrej Kramaric condemned QPR to their 24th league defeat of the season as they finished bottom of the table.

Ramsey believes the defeat highlighted many of his team's deep-rooted problems, which he conceded may take time to resolve.

He said: "Everyone knows the club will be in a rebuilding phase and it's important that people are patient with what we're going to do and the long-term plan for the club and making sure that whatever happens we're on a stable footing for a long time to come.

"When you look at Leicester and the players that they've got and the depth in their squad, I think we need to have a look at that as well."

Despite the poor performance, the 53-year old felt his side had not lacked effort, instead stating the level of quality in the squad needed to be improved.

He added: "There was pride in the performance in the effort but not in the quality because the goals we gave away were really poor and that might be the reason why we're in this position.

"Sometimes we do some good things and then we undo it through lack of concentration.

"That's been the story of where we've been this season."