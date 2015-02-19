Ramsey determined to take his chance at QPR

Rangers last week announced that Ramsey will stay on until the end of the season after initially being installed as caretaker boss following Harry Redknapp's departure.

Fernandes this week said he would be "nuts" not to appoint Ramsey on a permanent basis if he keeps QPR up and stated that the 52-year-old could remain in the role even if the club make an immediate return to the Championship.

Ramsey welcomed the Malaysian entrepreneur's comments, but knows his future is likely to be decided by results between now and the end of the season.

When asked about Fernandes' comments, Ramsey said: "What he said was a nice statement. Obviously I am in a situation where I have a chance to have a very prestigious job for a long time if things work out the way that I would want them to go.

"Whether it's me or whether it's somebody else, I just really want what is best for the club and to make sure that they do have the right man here and it may not be me, but if it is me then I'll be very pleased."

He added: "We've [Ramsey and Fernandes] had a few discussions over the last week or so. He hasn't said that [about the job being Ramsey's for the taking] directly to me, he's insinuated it.

"I think we would all like us to stay up and he'd have that difficult decision then whether to bring someone else in or to keep me here. I want to try and give him that difficult decision."

Ramsey also revealed that QPR's leading scorer Charlie Austin will return for Saturday's trip to fellow strugglers Hull City after recovering from a knee injury.