Ramsey hoping Austin will stay

With a number of Premier League clubs reportedly interested in prising Charlie Austin away from QPR, manager Chris Ramsey is still optimistic his star forward will opt to remain with the club.

Austin was impressive in his debut Premier League season, scoring 18 goals in 35 appearances.

It was not enough to keep QPR in the division, however, as the London club slipped straight back into the Championship.

Austin's performances are said to have attracted the attention of the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leicester City and West Ham, and Ramsey revealed QPR have refused a number of bids.

"There have been offers," he told Sky Sports. "With a player of Charlie's ability, there will always be speculation.

"At the moment, there has been nothing concrete. We've had offers that we've rejected, and we've had offers that Charlie himself has not been happy to take on.

"At the moment, he's a QPR player and he's working hard in training.

"I'm having the idea that he will be here into the season. If he is here during the season then he is going to be someone that we want to use."