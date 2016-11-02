Ramsey inclusion a 'no-brainer' - Coleman

Wales manager Chris Coleman is delighted to have the "irreplaceable" Aaron Ramsey back in his squad for this month's World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

The Arsenal midfielder has been sidelined since the opening day of the season with a hamstring injury, but made a first-team comeback in the 3-2 Champions League victory over Ludogorets on Tuesday, providing the assist for Olivier Giroud's equaliser.

Ramsey returns to the Wales squad alongside on-loan Ipswich Town midfielder Jonny Williams, who has been suffering with an ankle problem.

"It was not a difficult decision [to include Ramsey]," said Coleman. "As long as he's not in danger of injuring himself, it's a no-brainer.

"I watched him last night, he looks good and fit.

"He's a huge part of what we’re trying to do. The talent he possesses, he's a massive part for us.

"It was pleasing to see him get game time and an assist last night.

"He's irreplaceable, any team would miss a player like Aaron."

The return of Ramsey, who has not featured for Wales since the Euro 2016 quarter-final victory over Belgium, means Coleman has every member of his first-choice XI at his disposal for the fixture on November 12.

"It's tough to get your strongest XI on the pitch – the more you do it the more success you have," he added.

"It's tough when you're not able to do that.

"Even though we've got Rambo back, [Hal] Robson-Kanu is still not featuring every week for West Brom. Having them back is one thing, having them fit to play 90 minutes is another."

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town), Owain Fon Williams (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

Defenders: James Chester (Aston Villa), James Collins (West Ham), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Paul Dummett (Newcastle United), Chris Gunter (Reading), Neil Taylor (Swansea City), Ashley Williams (Everton)

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Stoke City), David Cotterill (Birmingham City), David Edwards (Wolves), Emyr Huws (Cardiff City), Andy King (Leicester City), Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), Shaun MacDonald (Wigan Athletic), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Jonny Williams (Ipswich Town)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom), Sam Vokes (Burnley)