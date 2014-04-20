Ramsey pleased to be back in action for Arsenal

Ramsay shone on his first start since Boxing Day on Sunday with the opening goal of the game at the KC Stadium before having a hand in both of Lukas Podolski's strikes.

After impressing in the first half of the season, Ramsay's progress was interrupted by a thigh injury picked up in December and Arsenal's Premier League title hopes fell away in his absence.

With three games remaining, Arsene Wenger's men are in pole position to pip Everton to fourth place and Ramsay is looking forward to playing a part in pushing to secure a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

"Obviously it was a very difficult time for me to be on the sidelines for three months watching on," he told Sky Sports. "It was frustrating.

"I am delighted to be back now and hopefully (I can have) some good performances for the end of the season.

"I thought it was a very professional performance from the lads. It was important to come here and get the win to keep our position in the league, and I thought we did ever so well in doing that."