Randolph agrees West Ham switch

West Ham have announced the signing of Darren Randolph to provide competition for first-choice goalkeeper Adrian next season.

The 28-year-old will move to Upton Park on July 1 after this his current deal with Championship outfit Birmingham City comes to an end.

Randolph - who made 45 league appearances for Gary Rowett's side last season - is West Ham's first signing since the departure of Sam Allardyce following the last game of the Premier League campaign.

"My initial reaction to joining West Ham is excitement," the Republic of Ireland international told the club's official website.

"It was a tough decision turning down Birmingham's offer of a new contract because of the second part of the season we had and the team we had built.

"But I felt like I couldn't turn down the chance of joining a club like West Ham. Everybody wants to try and get to the top of their profession and I'm no different."