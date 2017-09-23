Rangers 0 Celtic 2: Rogic and Griffiths maintain Old Firm dominance

Second-half goals from Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths gave Celtic a deserved 2-0 victory over Old Firm rivals Rangers at Ibrox.

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha named a starting XI featuring seven players taking part in their first Glasgow derby and it was a chastening experience for most of them.

Celtic pinned their neighbours back for much of the opening exchanges and the only surprise when Australia international Rogic found the breakthrough was that it took 50 minutes to arrive.

Griffiths' sixth goal of the season arrived a quarter of an hour later and Brendan Rodgers' champions are already eight points better off than their rivals after seven matches.

Rangers deserved some credit for coming through a tortured opening unscathed, with Wes Foderingham saving impressively when Rogic unleashed a rising shot at the end of a driving run.

Griffiths spurned a glorious headed opportunity, while Patrick Roberts tormented the Rangers defence repeatedly from the right flank.

Caixinha's men gradually worked their way into the match and, after he had a penalty appeal waved away, Alfredo Morelos slid in at the far post to almost give Rangers the lead from James Tavernier's searching cross.

Roberts danced through a host of challenges after the half hour to draw another stop from Foderingham but it was a less accomplished piece of work from the Manchester City loanee that played a part in the opening goal.

Rangers could only partially clear a Griffiths corner from the left and Roberts scuffed a shot from the edge of the box. The ball evaded a cluster of blue shirts and Rogic pounced, pivoting to smash left footed into the roof of the net.

Kenny Miller was introduced for Rangers and the veteran striker's header across goal teed up Morelos for an equaliser, but Craig Gordon saved superbly.

The result was put beyond doubt in the 65th minute when Roberts came in field to release Griffiths with an exquisite throughball and the Scotland striker made no mistake.