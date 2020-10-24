Rangers’ Europa League opponents Standard Liege report three more Covid-19 cases

Standard Liege have reported another three positive Covid-19 results just two days after facing Rangers.

Midfielder Maxime Lestienne – who started and played 72 minutes before being replaced – and unused substitute Eden Shamir are among the new cases to hit the Belgian outfit.

Teenage striker Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba has also tested positive for Covid-19 but was not among the Standard squad which suffered a 2-0 Europa League defeat to Steven Gerrard’s team on Thursday.

Tapsoba had already been told to isolate after team-mates Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Nicolas Raskin and Moussa Sissako were found to have contracted the virus on the eve of the Gers clash.

The newly-affected trio will now sit out Sunday’s Jupiler Pro League clash with Sint-Truidense VV and as well as next week’s Europa League trip to Benfica.

Liege said in a statement: “Early Friday afternoon, the entire Reds delegation underwent a Covid-19 test prior to this Sunday’s championship meeting at the STVV.

“The results received this Saturday at the beginning of the afternoon indicate that Maxime, Eden and Abdoul are positive.

“The players concerned went directly to quarantine and therefore did not show up for the training scheduled this afternoon at 4pm.

“They will not take part in the matches this Sunday at STVV and next Thursday at Benfica.”

Rangers return to action on Sunday when they host Livingston at Ibrox.