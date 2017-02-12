'Rangers man' McLeish would listen to job offer

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish has revealed he would consider a return to the club if he was approached about the vacant position at Ibrox.

McLeish has been among the favourites tipped to take charge of the club in the wake of Mark Warburton's sudden departure on Friday and the 58-year-old was quizzed on his feelings about the job ahead of Rangers' Scottish Cup clash with Morton.

Rangers won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups during McLeish's five-and-a-half-year spell in charge of the club.

McLeish told Sky Sports: "There is a lot of speculation, but at the moment there is nothing I can update you on.

"I am a Rangers man, you have to keep that in consideration, and when you get asked to come to club like this, it is a hard decision to turn that down.

"If they come and they want to speak to me, I can only take it from there. I need to wait and see if Rangers want to talk to me first."

Rangers will face Dunfermline or Hamilton in the Scottish Cup quarter-final after a 2-1 win over Morton in the fifth round.