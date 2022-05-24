Rangers raise ‘major concerns’ over treatment of fans at Europa League final

Rangers have raised “major concerns” over the treatment of their supporters at last Wednesday’s Europa League final in Seville.

The Glasgow club announced in a statement on Tuesday that they were in dialogue with UEFA and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) over several issues surrounding the match in which the Ibrox side lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Ibrox officials have been made aware of the confiscation of medical products from some of their fans and a lack of access to drinking water inside the stadium.

The statement read: “Rangers are immensely proud of our supporters for the spirit and character they have shown, following our club in record numbers.

“Our fans went to Seville and wowed locals with colour, noise and positivity and showed the true character of Rangers. Although the result did not go our way, we will remember the build up to the match with great fondness.

“However, we have major concerns around the treatment of our supporters at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, including the confiscation of previously-approved and agreed items that were confiscated by the police and a lack of appropriate facilities within the stadium including the lack of bottled water or indeed water in the toilets – which understandably caused severe distress to many supporters in the stadium.

“Rangers FC are in dialogue with both UEFA and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) regarding the issues encountered by our supporters.”

Rangers have urged other supporters to come forward and share any similarly adverse experiences.

“Supporters wishing to make a complaint to UEFA should be aware that UEFA has no direct grievance procedures for supporters,” the statement continued. “We would recommend that supporters contact FSE via their away supporters’ survey.

“FSE are an independent, non-profit association of fans recognised as a representative body on fan issues by UEFA and are submitting a full report on the experiences of supporters in Seville.

“Additionally, any supporters who have not yet shared their experience with the club and wish to do so, please email slo@rangers.co.uk by Thursday 26th May, of which a summary will be shared with UEFA.”