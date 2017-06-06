Rangnick: I interviewed for England job, but FA were reluctant to go foreign again

The 58-year-old former Schalke boss has played a pivotal role in the rise of RB Leipzig since becoming sporting director of both the German side and Red Bull Salzburg in 2012.

After stepping in to coach the Bulls in 2015/16 – sealing promotion to the top flight – Rangnick relinquished his duties at Salzburg to concentrate fully on Leipzig.

And under the stewardship of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the east German outfit stunned the Bundesliga last season to clinch back-to-back runners-up spots and, as a result, Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

But Rangnick has revealed that he could have been preparing England for their upcoming internationals against Scotland and France, having interviewed for the job, along with Sam Allardyce, after the humiliating loss to Iceland at Euro 2016.

Ashworth, who previously worked at West Bromwich Albion, wanted to recruit Rangnick when Roy Hodgson left The Hawthorns back in 2012. So when the FA started their search for Hodgson’s successor, the German’s name came up again.

Speaking in the July 2017 issue ofFourFourTwo, Rangnick explains: “Dan first contacted me in 2012 and invited me to an interview at West Brom. He offered me the job but I knew he was probably going to join the FA, so I turned it down.

“After the Euros he called me again and asked if I would come for an interview for the England job. I said, ‘How realistic is that?’

“He said that if it was up to him it would be very realistic, but that there were some other people on the board who’d also have a say, and a few of them thought it should be an Englishman. Of course, that’s normal. Three days after I went for the interview, they informed me that Sam Allardyce would be taking over as manager.”

Rangnick is now preparing RB Leipzig for their first tilt at European glory after they finished behind only Bayern Munich in the league last term. And if Ashworth and England came calling once again, the former University of Sussex student admits it would be almost impossible to walk away from the project he’s helped to flourish.

“In football it’s hard to say never, but I am absolutely happy here,” he says. “I couldn’t just leave this for good. If somebody had asked me to do a job like England and nothing else, I would find it almost impossible to give this up.

“There’s too much effort, too much passion and too much energy that I have invested over the last five years. When I started in 2012, we were in level four playing in front of 4,000 people. Now there’s 10 times that.

“The tempo of development’s been amazing. I thought we could make the Bundesliga in six years, not four, and this season has been a dream. Now it’s starting to be fun.”

