Ranieri braced for return to reality

Claudio Ranieri will target only a top-10 finish in the Premier League next season despite Leicester City being on the verge of winning the title.

The Foxes have defied the odds throughout 2015-16 and hold a five-point lead over Tottenham heading into the final four games of the campaign.

It has been a miraculous turnaround for a team who only just avoided relegation last term, Leicester's upturn late in Nigel Pearson's reign continuing following the arrival of his Italian successor in July.

However, Ranieri does not expect his side to be challenging again next season.

"This year is exceptional and we should know that," he is quoted as saying by AS.

"When I arrived and I saw the players I thought we could do something good. We have given voice to the little teams, to the clubs with less chances ... and we have shown that it can be done.

"It's a demonstration that you can win in different ways. On top of everything you have to believe and fight for it. And this team, all of them, go to together in this.

"[But] we are here because the favourites have slipped up a lot and this will not happen next season. Our reality should be to finish in the top 10."