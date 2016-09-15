Ranieri: Champions League music woke up Mahrez

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri credited the Champions League music with waking up Riyad Mahrez following his two goals in Wednesday's win over Club Brugge.

The Algeria international, who inspired Leicester's shock Premier League title triumph last season, has struggled to recapture his best form in the early weeks of the new campaign.

Ranieri, however, feels the chance to play on the continent's biggest stage gave Mahrez a boost as he helped Leicester to a 3-0 win in their debut in the competition thanks to a fine free-kick and a penalty.

"Maybe the [Champions League] music woke him up," Ranieri said. "Maybe he's very tired of listening to the 'dilly-ding dilly-dong' and he prefers to listen to the Champions League music.

"But it was good because he scored twice and a fantastic free-kick, but I like him when he covers the zones well. And he worked so hard."

The win was only Leicester's second in six competitive games so far this season, and the second time they have kept a clean sheet.

They face Burnley next at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.