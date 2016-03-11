Ranieri desperate to tie down Leicester scout

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is desperate for the Premier League leaders to hold on to top scout and assistant Steve Walsh beyond next season.

Walsh was instrumental in the signings of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante - who have all been key figures in the side's unlikely Premier League title tilt this season.

Vardy leads the league's scoring charts with 19 goals, with Mahrez in fifth with 15, while Kante has imposed himself as one of the best midfielders in the competition.

Ranieri wants to make sure they hand Walsh, along with fellow assistant manager Craig Shakespeare, new contracts to align with his three-year deal.

"It is very important to keep them," the Italian said.

"I ask them to sign the same as my contract because I have a very good relationship with all my staff. I would prefer it everybody is happy with me, their contract, everything.

"Yes, the sooner they can sign, the happier they are and the sooner we can continue to grow up.

"I met Steve a long time ago, when I was at Chelsea. We worked very well there and we work very well here. He is fantastic.

"We are looking around Europe and the world, and when we feel something he goes straight away to watch himself, and then he comes back and tells me what happened."