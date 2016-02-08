Ranieri: Don't look down

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has a simple piece of advice for his players who remain on the brink of one of football's greatest triumphs after a 3-1 win over Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Do not look down.

Leicester are sitting pretty on top of the table after their remarkable win away from home against City with a five-point buffer from next-best Tottenham.

But Ranieri said his players need to keep their focus well and truly on the future to avoid stage fright, as the title race enters the final stretch.

"It is the first time in their lives that these players are doing something special. It is important not to look down or behind you," Ranieri said.

"Like a climber, you need to look up. If you look down, you go: 'Oooohh, my God, look where we are'."

Leicester were only promoted to the Premier League in 2014 and narrowly avoided relegation last term and Ranieri, who arrived at the club following the departure of last season's hero Nigel Pearson for the start of this campaign, said the players know what real pressure is like.

"Last season was a big, big pressure for them," said Ranieri.

"Now they can remember the pressure they faced last season. They can smell how it was and stay calm now.

"There is pressure on other teams who have spent a lot of money to win the Premier League or the Champions League. Of course, they are nervous but it doesn’t matter to me. It is not my problem."