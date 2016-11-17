Ranieri expecting a 'new Vardy' after end of drought

Claudio Ranieri believes Leicester City will see a new Jamie Vardy after the striker ended his goalscoring drought for England on Tuesday.

Vardy scored in England's 2-2 draw with Spain at Wembley, having previously suffered a goalless run that stretched back to August.

The 29-year-old, who led the Foxes' Premier League triumph with 24 goals last campaign, will hope his effort for the national side will be the start of a fine run of form, with the champions keen to climb the table having taken just 12 points from their opening 11 games.

Leicester, who are 14th in the league, visit Watford on Saturday and Ranieri told a pre-match media conference: "I never lost confidence in Jamie Vardy. I have managed a lot of goalscorers. It's not possible to score all the time.

"I tried to help him, just to break the unluckiness.

"Finally he broke the ice. It was important for him and for everybody. Of course he never spoke about this, but the goalscorer always wants to score. I think it will be a new Vardy."

Winger Demarai Gray and Danny Drinkwater could both hand Ranieri fitness boosts ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, the Italian adding: "Both had a rest.

"The fitness in the infirmary is getting better. Today [Thursday] they worked and I will see tomorrow how they react. Danny had a little rib here and he couldn't breathe very well. Demarai was kicked in the muscle."