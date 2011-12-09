Ranieri: Goal-shy Inter must start scoring

Inter Milan coach Claudio Ranieri has called for more goals from his team ahead of Saturday's clash with Fiorentina at the San Siro.

Struggling Inter, 15th in the standings, slumped to a 2-1 home defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday, following on from a weekend home loss against Udinese.

"The trouble is we're not scoring enough goals," the Italian told reporters on Friday. "I can't criticise the squad for anything else. With the help of the fans, our strikers can break their bad patch."

Despite returning to training, Dutch creative midfielder Wesley Sneijder will not be risked, with Ranieri set to decide whether to select the misfiring Diego Milito alongside Giampaolo Pazzini up front.

Mid-table Fiorentina will be missing Italy midfielder Riccardo Montolivo for Saturday's trip to Inter Milan after he pulled up with a thigh strain in training on Thursday.

"Tests showed evidence of a muscle strain," read a statement on the club's website. "The prognosis for a return to sporting activity is 7-10 days."

Montolivo, who handed in a transfer request at the start of the season, was instrumental in the Viola's 3-0 win over Roma last Sunday, coach Delio Rossi's first win in charge.

Leaders Juventus will be without striker Mirko Vucinic for around three weeks after tests revealed the Montenegrin had strained a muscle in Sunday's 2-0 win over Cesena.

The striker misses Monday's clash against his former side Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Eighth-placed Roma face a selection headache. Along with suspended Brazilian defender Juan, Argentine midfielder Fernando Gago and Spanish forward Bojan Krkic - all sent off in the 3-0 reversal at Fiorentina last Sunday.

Roma are also without injured centre-backs Nicolas Burdisso and Simon Kjaer.

Better news for under-fire coach Luis Enrique is the return of talismanic skipper Francesco Totti, who is expected to start behind Argentina-born strikers Erik Lamela and Pablo Osvaldo, returning after a one-match club ban imposed for a dressing-room fight with Lamela.

"I'm doing fine," Osvaldo told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I'm playing for Roma, so it can't be better."

Second-placed AC Milan expect to welcome back influential midfielder Mark van Bommel for Sunday's trip to struggling Bologna.

The Dutchman, who sat out the 2-2 draw against Viktoria Plzen in the final group match of the Champions League, should recover from a knock sustained in Genoa last Friday when the champions continued their impressive form with a seventh win in eight matches.

Lazio striker Miroslav Klose is expected to recover from an ankle injury for Saturday's trip to bottom side Lecce.

The German striker, who