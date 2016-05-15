Ranieri hoping Leicester can 'do some music' in the Champions League

Claudio Ranieri wants to see Leicester City "do some music" when they make their Champions League bow next season.

Leicester will enter the European competition at the group stage having defied the odds to claim an unlikely Premier League title triumph.

Few players in Ranieri's squad have Champions League experience, but the opportunity to participate next season excites him.

And the Italian suggested he does not want Leicester to solely make up the numbers.

"It will be a very good experience for my players," said Ranieri.

"It will be a very good atmosphere with the music. I hope we are ready, not just to listen to the music but to do some music."

Ranieri veered away from his customary 4-4-2 formation for Leicester's trip to face his former club, Chelsea, on Sunday, deploying three central midfielders.

After falling behind to a Cesc Fabregas penalty, the Italian reverted to his usual tactics and a Danny Drinkwater equaliser secured a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Asked whether the strategic change was a trial ahead of the Champions League, Ranieri responded: "I wanted to check. I played very few times with the three midfielders.

"It was good but I was not so happy, and maybe when I changed and we went back to 4-4-2 we played immediately better, we pressed high and it was much better for us.

"Next season everything could change, but of course at the beginning we will start with the same shape."

Leicester ended the season with a 10-point advantage over Arsenal in second, and the Italian reflected on an astonishing achievement.

"There are so many keys. I can say we were so consistent during all the season, and the other teams not," he added.

"That was one of our strengths. Every match for us was the last match and we played with this mentality.

"Today we wanted to win, we wanted to do something, and we are all happy because we lost just three matches all season – an amazing achievement."