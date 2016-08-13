Ranieri: Hull simply better than Leicester

Claudio Ranieri feels Hull City were simply the better team in Saturday's Premier League opener as Leicester City were beaten 2-1 and the Italian lamented his players for a lack of togetherness.

Riyad Mahrez gave Leicester hope when he cancelled out Adama Diomande's opener, but Robert Snodgrass netted the winner to send the champions back home empty handed.

"Hull played better," Ranieri told Sky Sports.

"We tried to do our best. We tried to win, but sometimes it's impossible. We made some mistakes and we have to think where we made them.

"Our effort was amazing, but it was individual, not as a team.

"I told my players this season will be harder than last season. For this reason I told them we must be very strong together because last season we showed ourselves as a very good team and we need to repeat that. Today we played individually.

"Today was a normal match, maybe a draw was normal but we lost it."

Leicester will be looking to get back on track at home against Arsenal next week.