Ranieri scoops another award

The awards keep coming for Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri after he was named April's Premier League manager of the month.

Ranieri's side were unbeaten during April as they opened up an unassailable lead at the top of the table, Leicester going on to lift the title after Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

A return of three wins and a draw in their four games earned Ranieri's his third manager of the month award for the season, making him the most successful Italian to have won the accolade with five – overtaking Carlo Ancelotti.

Ranieri – who also won in November and March – was additionally awarded the Enzo Bearzot Award, handed out to the Italian manager of the year.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero claimed the player of the month award after scoring seven goals in five games, the Argentine's second accolade of the campaign.