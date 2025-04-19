Quiz! Can you name every major award winner in English football since 1993?

We're looking for every winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year, PFA Young Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, Premier League Young Player of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year

Phil Foden poses as Men&#039;s PFA Players&#039; Player of the Year in 2024
Phil Foden poses as Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2024

It is often viewed as the pinnacle of any footballer's season from an individual standpoint.

Winning awards as a team comes first, we get that, but being recognised by your peers, fellow players and writers from around the world often means the world to some of the game's biggest stars.

In FourFourTwo's latest quiz, we want you to tell us every major award winner in English football since 1993. Quite the task, we know!

To be specific, the awards we are looking for include the PFA Players' Player of the Year, PFA Young Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, Premier League Young Player of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year.

We are giving you just 12 minutes to do so, and there are 63 players to remember. We will be gobsmacked if you manage to name them all!

