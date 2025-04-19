Quiz! Can you name every major award winner in English football since 1993?

Phil Foden poses as Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2024

It is often viewed as the pinnacle of any footballer's season from an individual standpoint.

Winning awards as a team comes first, we get that, but being recognised by your peers, fellow players and writers from around the world often means the world to some of the game's biggest stars.

In FourFourTwo's latest quiz, we want you to tell us every major award winner in English football since 1993. Quite the task, we know!

TRY NEXT (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?

To be specific, the awards we are looking for include the PFA Players' Player of the Year, PFA Young Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, Premier League Young Player of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year.

We are giving you just 12 minutes to do so, and there are 63 players to remember. We will be gobsmacked if you manage to name them all!

Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Best of luck!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you guess the FourFourTwo cover star?

Quiz! Can you name every UEFA nation?

Quiz! Did Zlatan Ibrahimovic say this or not?

Quiz! Can you name all 18 members of Team GB's Olympic squad from London 2012?

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Dutch footballers quiz?