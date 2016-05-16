Ranieri scoops LMA Manager of the Year

Claudio Ranieri collected another prestigious accolade after being named the League Managers Association's (LMA) Manager of the Year on Monday.

The Italian was an obvious choice, having led Leicester City from Premier League relegation candidates to champions in his first season at the club.

Ranieri's no-fuss approach took Leciester's more established Premier League contenders by surprise as they lost just three league matches all season on the way to claiming one of the greatest sporting triumphs.

Their eventual winning margin was 10 points over next-best Arsenal, who pipped rivals Tottenham into second place on the final day of the season.

Ranieri's efforts also won him the LMA Premier League Manager of the Year award along with the association's top gong, becoming just the second non-British manager to win the award after Arsene Wenger (2002, 2004).

Brighton and Hove Albion's Chris Hughton was named the Championship Manager of the Year, League Two Manager of the Year went to Northampton Town's Chris Wilder, while the League One award went to Wigan's Gary Caldwell.

Also recognised on the night was LMA Special Achievement award-winner Michael O'Neill for his efforts with Northern Ireland, who he led to Euro 2016 qualification.