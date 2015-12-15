Ranieri still focused on survival

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is still focused on avoiding Premier League relegation despite his side flying high at the top.

A 2-1 win over Chelsea on Monday saw the Italian's men return to the top of the table, two points clear of Arsenal.

Despite that, Ranieri said all he wanted was for Leicester to achieve 40 points – a mark they are just five behind – and their place in the top flight.

"We are top of the league, but for our fans we are top of the league," he said.

"For my players, we need another five points. Don't laugh, it's the truth. Five points. I don't know when we can achieve these five points.

"You imagine, now there is Everton away, Liverpool away, City at home and Bournemouth – a fantastic team – at home.

"There are four matches, very, very, very tough.

"Let me achieve 40 points and then I'll think about what is the next goal. But until 40, I think only 40 points."