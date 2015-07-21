Ranieri tastes success on Leicester debut

Late strikes from Andrej Kramaric and Jamie Vardy ensured Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City came from behind to beat Lincoln City 3-1 on Tuesday.

The strike duo found the back of the net in the final 10 minutes at Sincil Bank to give the visitors victory in their first pre-season outing.

A shaky start from the Premier League outfit saw Lincoln awarded an early penalty after a Liam Moore handball, Alan Power converting despite Kasper Schmeichel's best efforts.

Leicester were quickly back into the game as Riyad Mahrez threatened on a number of occasions before levelling in the 33rd minute.

With 11 changes at the break it took Ranieri's men time to settle back into a rhythm, but once they did the chances began to appear and Kramaric blasted wide after 72 minutes with the goal at his mercy.

It mattered little, though, as the 24-year-old fired Leicester in front with a precise effort from 18 yards, the ball clipping the far post on its way in.

And Vardy added extra gloss to their win in the final minute with an instinctive finish following excellent work from Marc Albrighton on the right.

The result came on the day midfielder Esteban Cambiasso revealed that he would not be staying at the King Power Stadium.