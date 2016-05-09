Ranieri told us to play like champions - Simpson

Claudio Ranieri had a simple message for his Leicester City players before their 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

The Italian told them they had to "play like champions".

Defender Danny Simpson said Ranieri wanted his team to give a performance befitting of the occasion, as they lifted the Premier League trophy in front of their fans after the game.

"The manager said to us, 'You are champions, so play like champions'. I thought we did that. We knew what to do once the whistle went. We have proved that anything is possible," Simpson said.

"We've all come to Leicester, a great family club, and we have gelled as a group. Every one of us has excelled."

Jamie Vardy scored twice and even missed a penalty while Andy King – who has played at the club since their League One days – found the net as Leicester put in another brilliant performance.

Simpson predicted there will be even more success for the club should the team stick together.

"To go out there, already ­champions, and to perform like that I think next season we will give it a go," he said.

"It will give us confidence. With the group in there – the team bonding, team spirit – it is special. I’ve played in a lot of teams and that is not easy to get.

"Hopefully everyone wants to keep going and grow as a group and as a club. We just hope we can keep this group together because for me it has so much potential to do even more things. That is down to the manager and the people who own the club.

"I want everyone to stay as it is a special group. Hopefully they stay and we can kick on because we are going places."