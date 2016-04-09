Ranieri: We still have to run

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has called for one last push from his team as they chase the Premier League title this season.

Ranieri's side tops the league table with six games to play, boasting a big seven-point lead over second-placed Tottenham, who welcome Manchester United to White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Regardless of other results, Leicester can clinch the title with four wins from their last six games and they will be hoping to get the first of those away to Sunderland on Sunday.

"We are in front but we have to run a lot now," said Ranieri. "We have got around the final corner and now we are looking at the line.

"We have to hold on tight and, if we have to, we will stick our elbows out to make sure nobody gets past us."

And while the league title is at the forefront of Ranieri's mind, the potential of playing giants like Real Madrid in the Champions League at King Power Stadium is another reward the Italian is looking forward to.

"Of course the Champions League would be fantastic," he said. "Can you imagine if next season Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and so on come here?

"That would be unbelievable for our fans and for everybody. It’s a good experience. But now, we focus on Sunderland and nothing else.

"We must understand very well that this year is a strange year. The next year you have to restart again.

"Next year we will have to work harder because what is happening this year cannot always happen.

"We are inspiring other little teams. Now we have opened the heart to everybody, the little normal teams and the normal players.

"How many of our players were playing in non-league or small leagues a few years ago?

"And that is good for football, it's good publicity for everybody. It's fantastic."