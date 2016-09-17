Rashford is always going to cause problems - Cole

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole praised Marcus Rashford and feels the 18-year-old has the ability to trouble any opponent with his pace and movement.

Rashford impressed after breaking into the first team under Louis van Gaal last term and has looked dangerous when given the chance this campaign too.

The young striker scored a late winner against Hull City in August and struck a hat-trick on his England Under-21 debut against Norway on September 6, staking his claim for a starting berth under Jose Mourinho.

"Rashford has got in the team and it looks like he's really enjoying it. As a kid, he's under no pressure so he should go and enjoy his football and he's doing that," Cole told the official United website.

"He got in the team last season due to injuries but what a whirlwind start to his Manchester United career and he's carried that on. The boy is enjoying his football.

"If I was his age, I'd want to do the same thing as well. Enjoy it. He's really not under any pressure so he can go and enjoy football and that's what he is doing.

"With that pace, he's got speed and movement and is always going to cause problems. He proved that last season with his goal against Manchester City in the derby.

"With his pace, he's an asset starting or coming off the bench. Opponents are going to be worried about him because he can change a game."