Raul Jimenez refuses to ignite war of words with Troy Deeney

Raul Jimenez revealed he was ready to wear his wrestling mask again against Watford but refused to ignite a war of words with Troy Deeney.

The striker scored his 17th goal of the season in Wolves’ 2-1 Premier League win at Watford on Saturday but could not wear his mask to celebrate because the bench forgot to give it to him.

It was his first strike since his goal at Wembley in Wolves’ 3-2 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Watford, which he celebrated by wearing the mask given to him by Mexican wrestler Sin Cara.

It prompted Hornets skipper Deeney to call Jimenez a loser after Watford hit back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in extra time.

But Jimenez, who agreed a £32million permanent move from Benfica earlier this month, admitted he had planned to wear the mask again at Vicarage Road.

“I brought it with me and I don’t know why but the people on the bench didn’t give it to me,” said the Mexico international.

“Maybe they didn’t remember but I would have done it. I haven’t scored since last time against Watford. Will I do it in the future? Why not?

“When you score you can do whatever you want. I don’t know if I’m going to win or if I’m going to lose, I just did it. It is something from Mexico and I’m happy with that.

“It was a comfortable header and I was in the right place. I had one chance to have my revenge and I scored.”

Deeney, who was banned for the game, stuck by his “loser” comments in his programme column – but Jimenez refused to bite.

He added: “I heard all the interview that he said and it’s OK, no problem. This is football. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose and you have to be happy with that.”

Wolves could qualify for Europe for the first time since 1980 if they finish seventh and Watford lose the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are seventh, three points clear of Leicester with two games left after Diogo Jota’s winner at Vicarage Road cancelled out Andre Gray’s equaliser.

Jimenez said: “It would be a great achievement as at that beginning of the season all the people thought we would be fighting to stay in the Premier League.

“Now we are making good things and we are one game away from staying in seventh. That gives us extra confidence for the next match and it would be amazing if we get to the Europa League.

“It is one possibility if we stay in seventh place but they have the FA Cup final to play.”