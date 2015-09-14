Rayo Vallecano 1 Deportivo La Coruna 3: Depor see off 10-man hosts

Deportivo La Coruna picked up their first La Liga win of the season courtesy of a 3-1 victory over 10-man Rayo Vallecano in Madrid.

The visitors arrived at the Estadio del Rayo Vallecano following back-to-back draws but claimed maximum points on Monday in an entertaining affair that saw the sides share three first-half goals.

Celso Borges opened the scoring after just seven minutes when he headed home Luis Alberto's cross from the left although Adri Embarba made the most of a sublime Patrick Ebert dummy to level before the half-hour.

The scores were only level briefly, as Alberto found the target following a mix-up in the hosts' defence.

Former Rayo man Lucas Perez sealed the victory for Depor when he collected Pedro Mosquera's through ball to finish smartly past Juan Carlos.

And a second yellow card for Ebert for protesting a corner put paid to any hopes of Rayo salvaging a point - as Paco Jemez's men stay winless and in the bottom three.