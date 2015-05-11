Rayo Vallecano 2 Getafe 0: Losing streak continues for visitors

Rayo Vallecano inflicted more misery on out-of-form Getafe in a 2-0 win on Monday, as both teams finished the match with 10 men.

Getafe had lost their previous four Liga matches heading into the contest at Estadio del Rayo Vallecano and they were behind in the 28th minute when Manucho Goncalves seemingly got the final touch on Emiliano Insua's delivery.

Juan Rodriguez thought he had headed in an equaliser after the break only to be ruled offside, and Vallecano put the game beyond doubt in the 73rd minute when Nicolas Fedor turned well in the box and finished emphatically.

Both sides then had players sent off in injury time as Vallecano's Javier Aquino and Getafe's Roberto Lago tussled, drawing straight red cards.

Vallecano are now 11th, while Getafe are 15th and not yet mathematically safe from relegation, although they are five points clear with just two games remaining.