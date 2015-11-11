Rayo Vallecano launch club in USA

Rayo Vallecano launched a team in United States with the announcement Rayo OKC will play in the North American Soccer League (NASL) from 2016.

The club was unveiled at a media conference on Tuesday as Rayo Vallecano became the first ever La Liga club to invest in a team in North America.

NASL commissioner Bill Peterson lauded the decision to launch the team, based in Oklahoma City.

"Our launch of Rayo OKC is another groundbreaking addition to the international soccer community," he said.

"The club’s unique partnership with Rayo Vallecano de Madrid highlights the global nature of the game and the global vision of the league.

"Rayo OKC will be the first American club able to take advantage of the expertise of La Liga to identify top players and build its roster accordingly."

Rayo Vallecano owner Raul Martin Presa will be the majority owner of the new club, joined by minority owner Sean Jones, an Oklahoma native.

Rayo OKC will play home games at the 6,500-capacity Miller Stadium on the campus of Yukon High School.