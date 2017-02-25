RB Leipzig 3 Cologne 1: Hosts capitalise on errors to stay hot on Bayern's heels

RB Leipzig were given more than a helping hand by Cologne as a 3-1 victory helped them remain in touching distance of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Bayern demolished Hamburg 8-0 at the Allianz Arena, but remain only five points clear of Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.

Emil Forsberg opened the scoring in the fifth minute at the Red Bull Arena, Cologne goalkeeper Thomas Kessler punished for straying from his position and failing to get the ball clear of danger.

A Dominic Maroh own-goal continued the charitable theme from the visitors, but they hit back shortly after the interval through Yuya Osako.

However, Leipzig were not to be denied and they re-established their two-goal cushion thanks to a wonderful solo goal from Timo Werner.

The Leipzig top-scorer latched on to a lofted ball on the right wing before driving almost half the length of the field towards goal and burying a low finish past Kessler at his near post.