How to watch Leeds United vs Norwich City: Live streams, TV coverage as Daniel Farke faces his former club in the FA Cup

Watch Leeds United vs Norwich City today as Leeds manager Daniel Farke welcomes old friends to Elland Road. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds United vs Norwich City key information • Date: Sunday, 8 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • TV & streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), ESPN Select (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN

Daniel Farke will have to watch his current team's FA Cup fifth round match against his old one from on high at Elland Road today.

The Leeds United manager admitted an FA charge after confronting the referee at the end of Leeds' narrow Premier League loss against Manchester City at the end of February and is to serve a one-match touchline ban.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds United vs Norwich City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Leeds United vs Norwich City from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Discovery+, ESPN+, Stan Sport

Watch Leeds United vs Norwich City on TV in the UK

Leeds United vs Norwich City will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 today.

TNT Sports subscribers will be also able to stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the FA Cup and Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Leeds United vs Norwich City in the US

Leeds United vs Norwich City and all the remaining FA Cup fifth round ties will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN Select.

A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year. The ESPN Unlimited package includes everything ESPN has to offer, while Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundles start at $19.99..

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN Select subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Leeds United vs Norwich City in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Leeds United vs Norwich City through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How they got here

Leeds United

Third round: Derby County 1-3 Leeds

Derby County 1-3 Leeds Fourth round: Birmingham City 1-1 Leeds (2-4 pens)

Norwich City

Third round: Norwich 5-1 Walsall

Norwich 5-1 Walsall Fourth round: Norwich 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United vs Norwich City: FA Cup fifth round preview

Previously embattled relegation candidates, Norwich have rallied in the last three months to climb towards safety in the Championship and become the scourge of the West Midlands in the FA Cup.

Manager Philippe Clement has overseen 10 wins and just three losses in all competitions since New Year's Day, and only high-flying Middlesbrough have inflicted an away loss on the Canaries in that time.

After seeing off Walsall and West Bromwich Albion in the third round and fourth round respectively, Norwich visit their former boss as clear underdogs in the fifth.

► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26

Leeds have faced second-tier opponents in both of their previous FA Cup matches, seeing off Derby County at Pride Park before beating Birmingham City in a penalty shoot-out last month.

Their first tie of the campaign at home see Leeds as favourites again. With a sturdy base now established in the Premier League, the Yorkshiremen can afford to take the FA Cup very seriously.

54 years on from their only FA Cup win and 53 years after their last appearance in the final, generations of Leeds supporters will consider a successful crack at the famous old trophy long overdue.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 2-0 Norwich City

Whatever Farke's view at Elland Road, FourFourTwo expects him to be watching a quarter-final from the technical area very soon.