RB Leipzig complete Mvogo signing

RB Leipzig have completed the signing of goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo from Young Boys.

Mvogo will link up with the Bundesliga club at the end of the season after agreeing a four-year contract with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

The 22-year-old, who has made 145 senior appearances in six years at Young Boys, is excited about the new challenges ahead.

"The change to this ambitious club is a logical step for me," Mvogo said. "At the same time, it will be difficult for me to leave the Young Boys.

"I'm really looking forward to the last 10 games with YB and will do everything to make sure we finish the season."

RB Leipzig beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on Saturday, with Hasenhuttl's men still Bayern Munich's closest rivals in the Bundesliga title race.