Reading boss Paul Ince effusive in his praise for matchwinner son Tom

Reading manager Paul Ince praised son Tom for his “wonder goal” in the 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Cardiff at the SCL Stadium.

The Bluebirds had gone in front after just four minutes when Callum O’Dowda nodded home a free-kick from Ryan Wintle.

Shane Long levelled from the penalty spot shortly before the half-hour with his first goal for the club in 11 years.

The 35-year-old striker, a free agent, re-signed for Reading this summer.

Tom Ince secured Reading’s first win of the season with a superb 20-yard drive in the 63rd minute, and Ince Sr said: “It really was a wonder goal. He’s just got that bit of quality and it was fully deserved.

“Don’t forget, this is someone who has played in the Premier League.

“But with all his talent, still look at his work ethic and what he does for his team and his team-mates. His desire to do what he does.

“He’s an example to everyone. And that’s not just because he’s my son.”

Reading had lost 1-0 at Blackpool in their opening game of the season, and Ince added: “I’m delighted with the win today. It’s probably an extension of the outstanding second half at Blackpool last week.

“I was disappointed at conceding the first goal. I’d told the lads that we needed to start fast and get the fans up.

“We gave a stupid free-kick away, didn’t mark a man and, before you know it, we’re 1-0 down.

“But this group of players, the core of it, just don’t give in. The response was brilliant.

“We got the penalty we deserved and, in the second half, we performed really well. This team has got so much togetherness.”

Cardiff, after beating Norwich 1-0 at home, fell to their first defeat of the campaign.

“I’m disappointed, we didn’t really turn up,” Cardiff manager Steve Morison said. “It’s just so frustrating.

“You drop your level and you lose games of football.

“I think it is a very even league this season. Anyone could beat anyone.

“This has just happened but we’ll reflect on it over the weekend and go back and have a look at it.

“What’s most frustrating for me was the attitude and mentality (of the players) rather than ability and what we did with the ball.

“We weren’t brave enough and I don’t think they had enough belief in themselves.

“Last week, we had all that stuff in abundance. But, at the end of the day, we’re all human beings. They’re allowed to have a bad day at the office.

“I just hope that those days are few and far between.

“We had a great start, we scored, and I thought it might have been the worst thing that could have happened.

“We had another chance, when Callum (O’Dowda) went through, but their keeper (Joe Lumley) has made a good save.

“It could have been 2-0 and we’d have been growing in confidence. But Reading go and score from a penalty and we then just gave them belief.

“Their second goal, obviously, was a screamer. But it was only because we gave them that confidence to go and do that.”