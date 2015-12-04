Reading sack Clarke

Steve Clarke has been sacked as manager of Championship side Reading.

Thursday's 1-0 home defeat to QPR means the Royals have won just one of their last eight league games and the board have opted to end his tenure after nearly 12 months in charge.

Clarke's assistant Kevin Keen has also been dismissed.

A club statement read: "The board of Reading Football Club have this morning relieved manager Steve Clarke of his duties.



"The club met with Steve in person earlier today and we would like to place on permanent record our thanks to him for his hard work and diligence since his appointment in December 2014.

"The board of Reading Football Club are committed to taking this club forward and will immediately begin the recruitment process in search of a new manager.

"In the interim period, under-21s manager Martin Kuhl will take temporary charge of first team affairs and will lead training at Hogwood Park this morning.



"The club will make a further announcement to our supporters in due course."