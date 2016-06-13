Reading snap up Jaap as Stam becomes a Royal

Jaap Stam has been appointed manager of Championship club Reading, becoming the first overseas boss in the Royals' history.

The former Manchester United, Milan and Lazio defender will take on his first managerial role after leaving his position as coach at Ajax, where he ended his playing career.

Stam, 43, succeeds Brian McDermott after his second spell at the helm ended following a 17th-placed finish in 2015-16.

A winner of major honours in three countries, ex-Netherlands international Stam has penned a two-year deal at the Madejski Stadium.

"I was looking for a team that wanted to achieve something," he told Reading's official website.

"You always need to have ambition. As a player I wanted to achieve the most of everything and get as high as you can as a player and win as many things as you can.

"As a manager I have the same ambitions."

Reading were relegated from the Premier League in 2013.