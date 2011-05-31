Real and Barca forget feud as Spain reunite

The world champions cross the Atlantic for friendlies in Boston against the United States on June 4 and in Puerta La Cruz against Venezuela three days later.

"Instead of thinking about fights from these games we should think about what we have achieved together, something we have never achieved before, winning Euro 2008 and the World Cup," Real defender Sergio Ramos told reporters.

Barca and Real played each other four times in 18 days in the league, the King's Cup final and the Champions League semi-finals between April 16 and May 3, in an atmosphere that grew increasingly venomous on and off the pitch.

One of the most noted aspects of Spain's recent successes has been the tight-knit nature of their squad, and there has been a lot of speculation as to whether the run of 'Clasicos' would disrupt the harmony in the camp.

Real, who have five representatives in the Spain squad including captain Iker Casillas, won the King's Cup, while Barca, who have six on duty, won La Liga and the Champions League.

"We have experienced some very important moments together to be able to overcome these types of problems," Ramos added.

"It is clear to us and to them... they were only clashes and rivalry on the field of play. We have a good team spirit and we have to forget it all for the good of the national team."