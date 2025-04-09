Real Madrid vs Barcelona: every El Clasico final

Gavi on the ball for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España final in January 2025.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the Copa del Rey final in Seville on April 26th.

The two rivals both came through tight semi-finals, with Madrid edging out Real Sociedad 5-4 on aggregate after extra time and Barça overcoming Atlético Madrid by the same scoreline.

Madrid and Barça have met in seven previous Copa del Rey finals and 18 times overall for major silverware.

Here, a look at every El Clásico clash in a major final...

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona (Copa del Rey, June 1936)

Real Madrid players hand in their jerseys after a match against Parisians in April 1934. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Barcelona met in a final for the first time in June 1936, with Los Blancos the winners in the Copa del Rey showpiece at Mestalla.

Goals from Eugenio Hilario and Simón Lecue put Madrid two up inside 12 minutes. Josep Escolà scored for Barça just before the half-hour mark. The competition was the Copa del Presidente de la República at the time and would later be known as the Copa del Generalísimo under Francisco Franco's rule.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (Copa del Rey, July 1968)

Carles Rexach at Barcelona in 1975. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over 30 years after the first El Clásico clash in a final, Real Madrid and Barcelona faced off again in the Copa del Rey showpiece in 1968.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The match was played at Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu home, but Barça edged the contest thanks to a sixth-minute own goal from Real defender Fernando Zunzunegui. Under Francisco Franco's rule, the cup competition was known as the Copa del Generalísimo at the time.

Real Madrid 4-0 Barcelona (Copa del Rey, June 1974)

Pirri training with Real Madrid in 1964. (Image credit: Getty)

Real Madrid came out on top in a one-sided Copa del Rey final (still known as the Copa del Generalísimo until Francisco Franco's death) in June 1974.

Santillana gave Los Blancos the lead after five minutes at Atlético Madrid's Vicente Calderón stadium and Real ran away with it after the break thanks to goals from Benito Rubiñán, Francisco Aguilar and Pirri.

Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey, June 1983)

Diego Maradona, Allan Simonsen and Bernd Schuster at Barcelona's official squad presentation at Camp Nou in July 1982. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in two finals in June 1983, starting with a narrow win in the Copa del Rey showpiece at Zaragoza's La Romareda stadium in early June.

Former Zaragoza favourite and native Víctor Muñoz opened the scoring for Barça with just over half an hour played. Santillana later levelled early in the second half for Real Madrid, but Marcos Alonso scored a last-minute winner for the Blaugrana. It was Diego Maradona's first trophy as a Barça player.

Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid (Copa de la Liga, June 1983)

Diego Maradona in action for Barcelona in January 1983. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona beat Real Madrid again in the final of the Copa de la Liga over two legs in late June 1983.

The two teams drew 2-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg, memorable for a superb solo goal by Diego Maradona, and the Argentine scored a penalty as Barça won the second match 2-1 at Camp Nou to take the trophy with a 4-3 victory on aggregate.

Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona (Supercopa de España, September 1988)

Emilio Butragueno in action for Real Madrid in 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 over two legs to win the Supercopa de España in September 1988.

Goals from Míchel and Hugo Sánchez gave Los Blancos a 2-0 win in the first match at the Santiago Bernabéu. Emilio Butragueño put Real in front in the second leg at Camp Nou and although José María Bakero scored twice to give Barça a 2-1 win, Leo Beenhakker's side came out on top in a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey, April 1990)

Guillermo Amor in action for Barcelona against Porto in the Champions League semi-finals in April 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goals from Guillermo Amor and Julio Salinas gave Barcelona a 2-0 win over Real Madrid at Mestalla in the Copa del Rey final in April 1990.

Amor's goal came after 40 minutes and just before half-time, Madrid's Fernando Hierro was sent off for a second bookable offence. Salinas secured victory with a second after 74 minutes in what was Johan Cruyff's only Copa del Rey win as Barça boss.

Real Madrid 5-1 Barcelona (Supercopa de España, December 1990)

Hugo Sanchez celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Logroñés in 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eight months after the teams' Copa del Rey final showdown in April 1990, Real Madrid met Barcelona over two legs in the Supercopa de España – and this time Los Blancos came out on top.

Míchel scored the only goal as Madrid won 1-0 at Camp Nou in the first match and Los Blancos cruised to the title with a 4-1 victory in the return at the Santiago Bernabéu. Emilio Butragueño (two), Hugo Sánchez and Santiago Aragón scored the goals. It was the only trophy for Alfredo Di Stéfano as Real Madrid coach.

Real Madrid 4-2 Barcelona (Supercopa de España, December 1993)

Alfonso at Real Madrid in 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alfonso scored twice as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the teams' Supercopa de España series in December 1993.

Iván Zamorano netted Madrid's other goal in that match and the former Chile striker also scored in the second leg as Real earned a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou to win 4-2 on aggregate.

Barcelona 3-5 Real Madrid (Supercopa de España, August 1997)

Raul in action for Real Madrid against Barcelona in September 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raúl scored three goals across two games as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 5-3 on aggregate to win the Supercopa de España in December 1997.

After the striker's fifth-minute opener at Camp Nou, goals from Miguel Ángel Nadal and Giovanni gave Barça a 2-1 win. The Brazilian also scored at the Santiago Bernabéu, but Madrid won comfortably thanks to a Raúl double and one apiece for Predrag Mijatović and Clarence Seedorf.

Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey, April 2011)

Cristiano Ronaldo scores an extra-time winner for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the 2011 Copa del Rey final at Mestalla. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona won La Liga and the Champions League in 2010/11, narrowly missing out on a second treble under Pep Guardiola.

In the Copa del Rey final at Mestalla, Cristiano Ronaldo headed the winner in extra time to secure his first trophy with Los Blancos and a first at the club for coach José Mourinho. Barça went on to beat Madrid over two legs in the Champions League semi-finals as the two teams met four times in the space of 17 days.

Real Madrid 4-5 Barcelona (Supercopa de España, August 2011)

Lionel Messi celebrates his winning goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España second leg at Camp Nou with team-mate Cesc Fabregas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

La Liga champions Barcelona edged out Copa del Rey winners Real Madrid in an entertaining Supercopa de España series in August 2011.

Following a 2-2 draw in the first match at the Santiago Bernabéu, Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-2 victory for Barcelona at Camp Nou, including a late winner in an ill-tempered contest best remembered for Madrid boss José Mourinho poking Barça assistant Tito Vilanova in the eye after the full-time whistle.

Barcelona 4-4* Real Madrid (Supercopa de España, August 2012)

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the second leg of the sides' Supercopa de España series in August 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid won La Liga with a record 100 points under José Mourinho in 2011/12 and Los Blancos beat Barcelona on away goals to claim the Supercopa de España in August 2012.

A mistake from Víctor Valdés let Ángel Di María in for a late goal as Barça won 3-2 at Camp Nou, which meant Madrid's 2-1 victory in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu was enough to see Los Blancos take the trophy. It was Mourinho's last as Madrid coach and Tito Vilanova's Barça went on to win La Liga with a record-equalling 100 points in 2012/13.

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona (Copa del Rey, April 2014)

Gareth Bale scores for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa del Rey final at Mestalla. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Barcelona met again at Mestalla in the 2014 Copa del Rey final, with Los Blancos victorious once more.

Madrid were missing Cristiano Ronaldo, but took the trophy thanks to goals from Ángel Di María and Gareth Bale. Marc Bartra, beaten by Bale in the Welsh winger's run down the flank for his solo strike, scored Barça's goal.

Barcelona 1-5 Real Madrid (Supercopa de España, August 2017)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his shirt off after scoring for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the Supercopa de España first leg at Camp Nou in August 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 5-1 over two legs in the Supercopa de España in August 2017.

Rocked by the recent departure of Neymar and starting life under Ernesto Valverde, Barça lost 3-1 at Camp Nou, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marco Asensio scoring late goals. The Portuguese was later sent off for diving and received a five-match ban for pushing the referee, but goals from Asensio and Karim Benzema gave Zinédine Zidane's side a comfortable 2-0 win in the return at the Santiago Bernabéu. Valverde never lost another Clásico as Barça boss, going unbeaten in his next seven meetings with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona (Supercopa de España, January 2023)

Barcelona players celebrate a goal against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España final in January 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a first Clásico final played outside Spain, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 to win the Supercopa de España in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh in January 2023.

Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri scored the goals for Barça in a comfortable win, with Karim Benzema grabbing a consolation for Madrid in added time. It was Barcelona's first trophy in the post-Lionel Messi era and a first for Xavi as coach.

Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona (Supercopa de España, January 2024)

Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the Supercopa de España final in Riyadh in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vinícius Júnior scored a first-half hat-trick and Rodrygo later added a fourth goal as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4-1 in the Supercopa de España final in Riyadh in January 2024.

Robert Lewandowski had briefly given Barça hope after cutting the deficit to 2-1, but Xavi's side were well beaten in Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona (Supercopa de España, January 2025)

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España final in Jeddah in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After leading Barcelona to an impressive 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabéu in his first Clásico in charge in October 2024, Hansi Flick oversaw another amazing victory in the Supercopa de España final against Real Madrid in January 2025.

Madrid took the lead early on through Kylian Mbappé, but goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha (two) and Alejandro Balde put Barça 5-1 up early in the second half. Rodrygo later pulled one back, but it was a night to forget for Los Blancos.