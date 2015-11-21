Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 4: Where El Clasico was won and lost

Barcelona cruised to victory in the season's first Clasico to heap further pressure on Real Madrid boss Rafa Benitez.

Here we relive the key moments of the Santiago Bernabeu showdown.

7 - Luis Suarez and Neymar link-up for the first time with a neat one-two on the edge of the box. The former eventually collects and fires a strike at goal, but it goes high and wide over the bar.

8 - Vital interception from Claudio Bravo. Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Jordi Alba for dead with a tricky stepover before darting towards goal at tremendous pace. From wide, he fires a cross along the six-yard box but before Karim Benzema can turn it home, the Barca keeper dives off his line to clear.

11 - Goal: Sergi Roberto skips past Luka Modric with ease in the middle of the park before shifting a lovely pass into the feet of Suarez to the right. The Uruguayan then sends a fantastic finish into the bottom left corner with the outside of his foot! One-nil!

17 - Penalty shout for Real Madrid! Gareth Bale cuts inside from the right wing to send a teasing left-footed cross to the back post. Ronaldo attempts to get on the end of it but goes down inside the box after wrestling with Dani Alves! The referee waves play on.

25 - Sergi Roberto should make it 2-0. The 23-year-old drifts into a decent position inside the box and picks up the ball after a pass from Ivan Rakitic before taking an assured touch and getting the shot away. He didn't get his body over the ball though and the resulting strike goes way over.

27 - Barca defender Javier Mascherano won't be able to continue after sustaining a recurrence of a groin injury in a tackle with James. He comes off with Jeremy Mathieu, who scored in the Clasico last season, his replacement.

37 - Benzema, who has missed the last six fixtures, passes up a great opportunity at the back post as he mis-kicks a bouncing ball just a couple of yards out with the goal gaping.

39 - Goal: The Catalans double their lead. Barca skipper Andres Iniesta surges through the middle completely unopposed and stabs a through pass in between the Madrid defenders for Neymar, who glides towards goal before squeezing a strike under the oncoming Navas! Two-nil!

45+1 - Neymar hits the byline once again and reverses a perfect pass into the area for Suarez, who turns the attempt at goal, only to be denied by Marcelo, who somehow gets back on the line to make the headed block.

HT: Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 1

48 - Madrid come out of the blocks quickly after the break and Marcelo leads the charge down the left wing. The Brazilian eventually receives the ball again later in the move and gets a great sight of goal, but slams it disappointingly into the side-netting with plenty of team-mates waiting inside for the pass.

50 - James picks up the ball in his favourite position just in front of the opposition defence and sends a bouncing volley aimed at the bottom left corner, only to see his attempt palmed behind by Bravo.

52 - Neymar steps up to hit a 25-yard free-kick and sends it up and over the wall aimed at the top left corner. The attempt looks poised to find the net but Navas somehow manages to get across to tip over.

53 - Goal: Iniesta fires a pass into the feet of Neymar and then receives the return ball before firing a sensational finish into the top right corner. Three-nil!

57 - Messi makes his return from injury, coming on to replace Rakitic.

63 - Bale fires a left-footed cross in from the wing, which clearly bounces off the hand of Gerard Pique before going out for a corner. The referee fails to point to the spot.

65 - The Bernabeu crowd show their displeasure by waving their white hankies.

67 - Messi almost makes a stunning impact from the bench as he drifts into a pocket of space inside the Madrid box before drilling a strike at the left corner. Luckily for Los Blancos, Raphael Varane is positioned to make the interception.

69 - Bale gallops down the right channel with authority and then curls a lovely pass into the centre for Ronaldo, who only has the keeper to beat. He attempts to lift the ball over Bravo, who stretches out a strong arm to make the terrific block.

74 - Goal: Alba drifts into an advanced area and slides a pass through to Suarez, who beats the Madrid offside trap before running through on goal and dinking a finish over the oncoming Navas! Four-nil!

84 - Red card: Isco is sent-off after kicking out at Neymar.

88 - Neymar drives down the left wing and sends a brilliant cross to the back post, with Munir and Pique waiting. The youngster takes responsibility but shoots lamely wide, enraging Pique.

90 - Bravo produces one final brilliant save as Ronaldo rises high to bullet a signature header to the centre of goal, which is tipped over the crossbar.

FT: Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 4