Real Madrid 2 Galatasaray 1: Marcelo scores brilliant late winner

A tremendous solo effort from Marcelo helped Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Galatasaray at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The Brazilian full-back's individual run and finish nine minutes from the end saw Rafael Benitez's men battle to the win in their final pre-season friendly and first in front of their home fans.

Nacho had earlier put Real ahead before Wesley Sneijder's equaliser, with the hosts squandering numerous opportunities throughout the first half of the Trofeo Santiago Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo was below his best, caught offside on numerous occasions in what was a frustrating outing.

Lukas Podolski caused plenty of problems for Real before setting up the equalising goal for Sneijder in an impressive display.

But Benitez's side will at least take winning form into their La Liga opener at Sporting Gijon on Sunday.

With Karim Benzema out injured, Jese Rodriguez led the line for Real – with Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Isco behind him.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas was handed the start in goals, while Sneijder and Podolski were both in Galatasaray's XI.

Real were the brighter of the teams early on, despite a threatening Podolski, before Nacho's 17th-minute opener.

The defender rose to head Luka Modric's inviting corner from the right into the far corner of the net.

Ronaldo had a couple of opportunities soon after, shooting over with a free-kick before failing to connect with a Bale ball that came over his shoulder.

Podolski, who joined the club from Arsenal in July, looked lively through the first half and fired wide in the 29th minute.

Despite looking somewhat disjointed in the final third, Real continued to have opportunities – Isco grazing the top of the crossbar after a corner went uncleared.

Podolski put another chance over the bar, this time from a Sneijder cutback, before Ronaldo missed his best opportunity of the half.

Released down the right, Jese cutback for Ronaldo who, unaware of the space he was in and time he had, shot well over from near the penalty spot.

Gala would punish Real for the missed chances with an equaliser in the 52nd minute.

Podolski broke clear before passing to Sneijder, who took a touch onto his left before driving a left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

With few clear-cut chances, Marcelo took matters into his own hands for the winning goal in the 81st minute.

The full-back ran at Gala's defence down the left, beating two men on his way to cutting inside before skipping past another and poking a finish past Fernando Muslera.