Real Madrid full-back Danilo sidelined by foot injury

Real Madrid full-back Danilo is set to miss a month of action after suffering a foot injury on international duty with Brazil.

The former Porto defender, whose €32 million switch to the Santiago Bernabeu was announced in March, has started both of Madrid's opening two La Liga matches but will now miss up to five league games, potentially including the derby with Atletico, as well as UEFA Champions League fixtures against Shakhtar Donetsk and Malmo.

A club statement read: "Following the tests carried out on Danilo today in the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, the player has been diagnosed with a plantar fasciitis tear in his right foot. His condition will be evaluated."

The usual absence for an injury of this nature is four weeks.