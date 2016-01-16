Real Madrid great Velazquez dies

Former Real Madrid midfielder and European Cup winner Manuel Velazquez Villaverde has passed away aged 72.

Velazquez played for the Spanish giants between 1965 and 1977 and formed a part of the Madrid team that claimed the club's sixth European crown in 1966, defeating Partizan Belgrade 2-1 in the final.

After signing for Madrid from Malaga, Velazquez went on to win six league titles and enjoyed three Copa del Rey triumphs with the club in over 400 appearances.

Former Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas paid tribute to Velazquez via his official Twitter.

"Rest in Peace, Manuel Velazquez," wrote Casillas, who now plies his trade for Portuguese giants Porto.

"Legend of Real Madrid. Strength to his family, friend and the entire family of Real Madrid veterans."

Velazquez finished his Madrid career with 59 goals and won 10 international caps for Spain, scoring two goals.

He ended his career with Toronto Metros-Croatia in 1978.