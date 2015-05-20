Real Madrid perfect for Pogba - Desailly

Real Madrid would be the perfect club for Paul Pogba if the midfielder leaves Juventus, according to former France international Marcel Desailly.

Pogba is in demand after his displays for Juve this season, which have helped keep Massimiliano Allegri's men in the hunt for three trophies including the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with moves for the 22-year-old France international.

Desailly, who enjoyed a successful career with the likes of Milan and Chelsea, feels Pogba may want to stay at Juve – but Real would otherwise be the ideal suitors.

"I think either he stays, because he has three more years with Juventus, they're in the final of the Champions League [and] they won Serie A," Desailly told Perform.

"Why would he want to move from there? Unless a crazy club comes in and puts big money on.

"City, I think, would be just for the money. Real Madrid would be for the prestige.

"Madrid is probably the best club for him, where the philosophy of the game is to play forward. If they play three in midfield - Isco, [Toni] Kroos and even [Luka] Modric - if he comes, Madrid could be tactically the best team for him to express himself. He would be an amazing player.

"The only problem he would have is, he likes to go forward, but on the left side you have Cristiano Ronaldo. If the new coach of Madrid comes and [Gareth] Bale plays on the left and you have Cristiano Ronaldo up front, then you have a bit of a problem [for Pogba] on that side where he likes to express himself most of the time.

"But if he leaves Juventus, Madrid is the best club for him. If you leave Juventus - I know Serie A is not the best league but it is a prestigious club - he needs to go to Real Madrid."