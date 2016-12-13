Real Madrid present Ronaldo with Ballon d'Or cake

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the toast of football following his Ballon d'Or triumph, with the Real Madrid squad the latest to celebrate his achievement.

The 31-year-old was presented with a cake in the shape of the famous golden ball after winning the trophy for the fourth time in his career, ahead of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Club captain Sergio Ramos handed Ronaldo his latest prize at the team hotel in Yokohama, where the European champions are staying ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final against Club America on Thursday.