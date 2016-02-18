Real Madrid reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo, warns Valdano

Former Real Madrid sporting director Jorge Valdano feels the Santiago Bernabeu side are over reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo and need the Portugal international to be at their best in order to be successful.

Ronaldo has netted 33 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions and played a key role in Madrid's 2-0 Champions League win over Roma on Wednesday by scoring the opener.

However, the Portugal captain has faced criticism for not scoring in key matches for Madrid this term and Valdano is uncertain if the current crop can make the difference if Ronaldo is not on song.

"Real Madrid are heavily reliant on Cristiano and this is not helpful for the balance in the team," Valdano told Cadena Ser.

"Madrid are only at their best when Cristiano is at his best.

"It has been like this for the past five years or so.

"Madrid are a team with a lot of talent, but there are too many players who want the ball at their feet."

Ronaldo has failed to find the net in 15 of his 31 games this season, with Madrid not emerging victorious in nine of those 15 encounters, whereas they have won every game in which the prolific attacker has scored.