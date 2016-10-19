Real Madrid rotation a new challenge for Asensio

Marco Asensio says it has taken him time to get used to not being a regular starter at Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has made an impressive start to his career at the club, scoring four goals from nine appearances, just six of which have been starts.

That includes his strike in Madrid's 5-1 Champions League thrashing of Legia Warsaw on Tuesday as Zidane's side produced an impressive performance to stay level on points with Borussia Dortmund in Group F.

Asensio enjoyed his chance to shine at Santiago Bernabeu, but has been told to stay patient by Zidane after he was a first-team regular at former club Mallorca and again during last season's loan spell at Espanyol.

"The boss did take me aside for a chat and just told me to relax and stay calm," the Spain international told AS.

"There are world-class people at this club. He told me to be patient and that I didn't have to prove myself in every move.

"It's quite a new thing for me to find myself not playing so often.

"When I was at other teams, I played practically every match but here the players are top level and have spent many years here.

"Both myself and the other lads are training hard in a bid to be handed minutes and we made the most of that.

"I am trying to make the most I can out of the opportunities the coach gives me. If I can contribute goals which help the team to win then that is even better."

Asensio played for 79 minutes against Legia, with Madrid's victory also sealed by Gareth Bale, a Tomasz Jodlowiec own goal, Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Morata.

"I'm very happy with the win," he added.

"We went out with a very attacking team, with both full-backs pushing further up the field, but the team as a whole did a great job and in the end the scoreline is very convincing.

"The only downside to the game is not keeping a clean sheet, but we will get better at that as we get more games under our belt."