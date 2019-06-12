Real Madrid sign defender Mendy from Lyon

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Ferland Mendy from Lyon with the France defender signing a six-year contract.

The fee is believed to be in the region of 50million euros (£44.5m) and the 24-year-old will become the sixth new arrival at the Bernabeu over the summer following Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Andriy Lunin.

👉 #WelcomeMendypic.twitter.com/HdXyDLS4hd

— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 12, 2019

Mendy’s signing takes Los Blancos’ summer spending spree in excess of 330million euros.

The left-back made 79 appearances for Lyon, scoring three goals, after joining from Le Havre in 2017 and has won two caps for France.