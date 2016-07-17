Real Madrid star Bale gets engaged

Gareth Bale has announced his engagement to long-term partner Emma Rhys-Jones.

The Wales international has been on a break with friends and family in Spain's Balearic Islands after helping his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 earlier this month.

Bale turned 27 on Saturday and has now revealed on Twitter that he had extra reason to celebrate after his new fiancee accepted his marriage proposal.

He wrote: "She said yes!! This is a birthday weekend I won't forget for a long time."

The couple have been together since they were teenagers and have two children, three-year-old Alba Violet and Nava Valentina, who was born in March.