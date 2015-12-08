Real Madrid trio Bale, Modric and Navas rested against Malmo

Real Madrid have rested Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Keylor Navas for the Champions League game with Malmo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Rafael Benitez's men are already assured of a first-place finish in Group A, so have opted to give the trio a break against the Swedish side - who can still qualify for the Europa League – with Sunday's La Liga game against Villarreal in mind.

Bale, Modric and Navas all started Saturday's 4-1 win over Getafe, with the Wales international scoring the third goal.

Full-backs Marcelo (groin) and Danilo (foot) were both included in the 19-man squad for the match along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, although Sergio Ramos (shoulder) is still out.

"While we respect Malmo we will also be thinking ahead to beating Villarreal," said Benitez.